A Breakthrough Dance Company rehearsal.

media release: Interested in joining Breakthrough Dance Company? Join us for a virtual public rehearsal (June 9) and/or an outdoor public rehearsal (June 16). We will hold an informational meeting to provide a brief overview of the company, and then you are invited to stay online to join current company members for a rehearsal. This is a free event. Come check out the company!

The virtual event will begin at 6:30 PM and end at 8:30 PM. The outdoor event will start at 6:00 PM and end at 7:30 PM.

Pre-registration is required. Please email breakthroughdc@gmail.com to register or message us on social media (@breakthrough_dance_company on Instagram or @breakthroughdancecompany on Facebook).

The virtual rehearsal will be held over Zoom. The outdoor rehearsal will be held in a public outdoors space in Madison.

Free