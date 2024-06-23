media release:

Dexter's Pub 2024 Breast Cancer Recovery Benefit is happening this Sunday, June 23 from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm!

Get ready for a sensational experience at this year's event, where we're bringing together over 40 top-notch breweries, wineries, and distilleries all under one roof.

For just $40 at the door, you'll receive a signature glass to savor the delicious drinks on offer.

Feeling crafty? Bring a plate of cookies for the cookie contest, OR show off your dedication by bringing a glass from a previous year, and you'll get in for just $35.

But wait, it gets even better - bring cookies AND last year's glass, and your entry fee drops to $30!

And let's not forget about the Silent Auction, where you can bid on a range of fantastic items, from growlers to signs to tour gift certificates.

Our mission? To double the funds raised in previous years, and we're counting on your support to make it happen. Whether you're stopping by for a quick 30-minute visit or planning to stay the whole afternoon, there's something for everyone. Spread the word, have friends and family meet you at Dexter's on Sunday!