Breast Cancer Recovery Fundraiser

media release: We receive a lot of love from our community every night and wanted to take a moment to LOVE BACK: our new happy hour series where we shine a spotlight and raise money for the incredible non-profit organizations doing important work in our community every single day.

This round of LOVE BACK will benefit Breast Cancer Recovery: For 29 years, Breast Cancer Recovery has been unwavering in our mission to help breast cancer survivors heal emotionally through inspiring and comforting retreats. Our survivor-led retreats cater to women at all stages of breast cancer, providing a supportive environment for those newly diagnosed, in treatment, or years post-treatment. Ranging from ages 21 to 80, our diverse community finds solace in the beauty of nature, as we believe in the healing power it holds.

Find out more and give right now HERE and come to Lola’s on October 22nd from 4-7pm to win prizes from our sponsors Strictly Discs and Dancing Goat Distillery on our wheel and sip signature cocktails and mocktails to benefit Breast Cancer Recovery!