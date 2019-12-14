Breast Cancer Support/Art Workshop

press release: This workshop is a partnership with Gilda's Clubs ALL over the Midwest. In this workshop, people who have breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, and those with a high risk or genetic predisposition for breast cancer are invited to make art related to their experiences. This is a hands-on workshop where participants may bring their work home or give it to the art project to be in the future exhibition.

This is related to an art study about breast cancer. To learn more or participate online, please visit https://www. malloryshotwell.com/ breastcancerartproject

Donations will be received at each workshop and related event. All proceeds will be going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a foundation that supports breast cancer patients and research for a cure. They are a renowned organization that gives 80% of their proceeds directly to these needs.