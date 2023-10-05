media release: Join us for an evening of community building and breath meditation. New and experienced meditators are welcome. We provide a circle of chairs for meditation, but you're welcome to bring your own meditation cushion.

We meet at the Brix Coworking space (30 W. Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703) at 7:00 p.m. Please meet in the lobby between 6:20 and 6:30 p.m., and we'll head up to the meditation space.

Rainbow Circle is a lay community in the Plum Village tradition of Buddhism. Our goal is to build a supportive community that gives wings to our meditation practices. We invite you to join us, make new friends, and enjoy the shared practices of breath, love, and walking meditation.

We believe that differences in race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexuality, cultural heritage and background, religion and spirituality, physical and intellectual abilities, and life experiences in our community contribute positively to all dimensions of Rainbow Circle.

Rainbow Circle is part of a lay Sangha movement focused on strengthening meditation practice in our communities. We’re surrounded by the monasteries and monastics in the Plum Village tradition of Buddhism, sustaining the depth and richness of our practice. We use the raft of the Five- and Fourteen- Mindfulness Trainings to help us cross over to the other shore — the shore of peace, freedom, and well-being. Our tradition welcomes diversity and engagement with social justice. We do this work without seeking personal profit or power.