Breehan James, Sean G. Clark

media release: The Cottage by Breehan James opens tonight with an artists reception on Friday, June 3, 6-8pm. James will give an artist talk beginning at 7pm.

James was born and raised in the Fox River Valley of Wisconsin. She received her MFA from Yale University and a BFA from Massachusetts College of Art. Her late-grandfather and his seven children built this Wisconsin cottage in the 1960s as a retreat for family and friends to experience a togetherness in nature. She has been making paintings of this cottage for the past 15 years. The paintings are being published into a book that functions as a tour to unfold the inside and outside of this cottage and to invite each reader into this cottage.

/dēkəmˈpōz/ decompose by Sean G. Clark is also on display at ALL through August 6, with a shared opening reception Friday, June 3, 6-8pm. Based in New Orleans, Clark uses art as an investigative tool to explore and document themes of health and African American history. In this series, he sees decomposition as a catalyst for understanding all the parts built to make us who we were, where and what we are, and who we hope to become. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 12-5pm (free).