Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting

press release: The City of Madison Parks Division will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Breese Stevens Field. The project includes seating,hospitality and field improvements to the facility. Preliminary plans are

available on the project website: http://www.cityofmadison.com/ parks/projects

Thursday, November 1 @ 6:00 pm, Festival Foods, Community Room, 810 E. Washington Ave.

You are invited to attend and provide comments on the project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Mike Sturm at (608) 267‐4921 or at msturm@cityofmadison.com.