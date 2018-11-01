Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting

Google Calendar - Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting - 2018-11-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting - 2018-11-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting - 2018-11-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Breese Stevens Field Public Meeting - 2018-11-01 18:00:00

Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The City of Madison Parks Division will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Breese Stevens Field. The project includes seating,hospitality and field improvements to the facility. Preliminary plans are

available on the project website: http://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/projects 

Thursday, November 1 @ 6:00 pm, Festival Foods, Community Room, 810 E. Washington Ave.

You are invited to attend and provide comments on the project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Mike Sturm at (608) 267‐4921 or at msturm@cityofmadison.com.

Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
