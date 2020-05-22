ONLINE: Brennan Connors & Geoff Brad

press release: Get ready for another amazing live stream brought to you by Cafe Coda!

Brennan Connors has been performing music in Madison and other areas of the Midwest for nearly two decades. Working primarily as a saxophonist, he has embraced a multitude of musical styles and concepts while engaged with numerous ensembles. During a four year stay in Chicago, he played with The Chicago Samba School, Chainsaw Dupont & The Blues Warriors, and a plethora of jazz groups. Brennan also led the Chicago based band Asylum, which for lack of a better term was self-classified as "groove-oriented free-jazz metal."

Currently residing in Madison, Brennan continues to work with a wide range of bands, musicians, and artists of all types. They include Brazilian music group Samba Novistas, DB Pedersen's AMOEBAGEDDON, and percussionist/vocalist/Afro-Peruvian musical innovator Juan Medrano Cotito during his visits to the Midwest. He was a regular member of bluesman James Earl Tate's band from 1999-2004. He also leads his own project, an experimental jazz trio called Brennan Connors & Stray Passage which Geoff Brady is a member of. Brennan Connors & Stray Passage released their first album in 2017 on the Italian label Setola Di Maiale.

