Brett Copeland & Alexander Ravitz

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $20.

media release: Brett Copeland, tuba and composer; Alexander W. Ravitz, bass clarinet

Dr. Brett Copeland is a tuba player, educator, composer, and music technologist that holds the position of Associate Adjunct Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at the University of Northern Iowa where he teaches Applied Lessons, Low Brass Techniques, directs the UNITUBA ensemble, and teaches a course on Electronic Composition. He previously held the position of Adjunct Lecturer of Tuba and Euphonium at the University of Texas at Tyler while living in Dallas and teaching a private studio of low brass students. He's maintained an active performance career playing with groups such as: NewStream Brass, the Dallas Brass Band, Flower City Brass, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Symphoria (Syracuse, NY), the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (Buffalo, NY), and has held the position of Principal Tuba with the Venice Symphony (FL), Ash Lawn Opera (VA), and the South Shore Symphony Orchestra (FL).

Alexander W. Ravitz is an Undergraduate Academic Counselor at the University of North Texas College of Music. In addition to his appointment at UNT he is a clarinetist based out of Denton, TX. Alexander is currently principal bass clarinetist with the Fort Smith Symphony. As an active freelance musician, Alexander has performed with ensembles including Naples Philharmonic, The Florida Orchestra, Venice Symphony, and Sarasota Opera. Alexander is also an avid free improviser working with groups such as The Jamison Williams Trio and CRUX in performances and cd recordings of fully improvised music.