Brett Dennen, Dean Lewis

press release: Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen has announced an upcoming North American and European tour for early 2018, and has teased the oncoming of new music.

"The year has disappeared, and I'm glad. Because 2018 is going to be big. Hopefully you are looking forward to it as well. Isn't it great to start over?" shares Dennen. "I have rocking new songs to share and haven't toured with a band in a while, so you know I'm excited! I've spent most of the year writing, painting and exploring the mountains. I'm ready to play, play, play!!!"

For further details, dates and tickets, visit brettdennen.net.