Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions

× Expand Kelly Bolter Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions sitting on a couch. Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions

media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.