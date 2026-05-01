Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions

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Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.

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Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-230-7655
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