Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Violet Palms

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: BRETT NEWSKI Declares War on Music Streaming with new LP “ameriCONa Pt. 1: Educate Freeloaders to Buy Art”

*In a move that defies industry norms, DIY troubadour & indie mainstay Brett Newski will NOT release the album on streaming services.*

Fusing Alt-Country, Indie Rock, Power Pop, & satirical Folk Punk, ameriCONa Pt. 1: Educate Freeloaders to Buy Art (out 5/2) takes a stand against streaming exploitation - no Spotify, no Apple Music, no exploitative streaming services. Instead, the record will be available exclusively through vinyl, CD, live shows, digital download, and limited-edition formats. ameriCONa hits with raw urgency, showing flourishes of Highway 61-era Bob Dylan, Jonathan Richman, plus production in the vein of Velvet Underground.

Newski urges fans to purchase music directly—a step toward securing a living wage for artists in an era where streaming royalties have long failed to do so.

“For years, we’ve been told that music is free,” says Newski. “But if you don’t support art, the world gets sterile, sad, and everything starts to look like a Wal-Mart or Jimmy Johns. All bands have a very finite lifespan. If you like what they do, buy their records, because odds are they won’t be around next year.”

Fans can pre-order the album now at www.brettnewski.com/merch. The first 30 vinyls will be hand-painted, one-of-a-kind art.

ABOUT BRETT NEWSKI & the Bad Inventions

Wisconsin’s indie rock mainstay BRETT NEWSKI has been described as a blend of “Tom Petty meets '90s Alternative”. Performing alongside bands like Pixies, Violent Femmes, Courtney Barnett, Gin Blossoms, Manchester Orchestra, Better than Ezra, Barenaked Ladies, Guster, Toad the Wet Sprocket & Nada Surf, Newski heads back on the road with Steve “Mr Bicep” Vorass on drums & Sean “Bad Man” Anderson on bass.

His new book Piss in the Wind, tells tales of his weirdest shows across Vietnam, Thailand, and Hong Kong before moving to Saigon, Vietnam for two years. A must-read for fans of Hunter S Thompson, Chuck Klosterman, or Henry Rollins.

Newski also authored humor-meets-mental-health book Its Hard to be a Person; Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, & Having More Fun, receiving international acclaim & landing on CBS, NBC, NPR, American Songwriter, SiriusXM, & Billboard.

Newski’s podcast Dirt from the Road, dives into musicians lowest moments on the road, featuring guests like Dashboard Confessional, The Lumineers, Butch Vig, Nada Surf, Guster, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Verve Pipe, Frank Turner, Heartless Bastards, Charlie Berens, Cloud Nothings, Barenaked Ladies, & All American Rejects.

And starting off our evening, local favorites Ben Feiner and Marcus Trushinski (Fine & True) of Violet Palms will share some of their favorites, both as a duo, and with special guests.