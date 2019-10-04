press release: Known as the first band ever to be kicked out of Wal-Mart for playing an illegal show, Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow bring a '90s alternative sound to Riverfront Terrace this Fall!

Newski has played over 1200 shows on every continent except Antarctica. Most recently he's been supporting Violent Femmes, PIXIES, Chuck Ragan, & New Pornographers in the US.

His latest LP, "Life Upside Down" was produced by Hutch Harris of Sub-Pop & Saddle Creek legends The Thermals and engineered by Beau Sorenson (Death Cab for Cutie, Superchunk, Bob Mould), "Life Upside Down" is a beautiful catharsis to a happier brain and sense of belonging. If you frequently find yourself stuck in your own head traffic, this record might help get you free.

Brett Newski has certainly kicked his own ass over the past 6 years, touring infinitely (mostly alone) and wandering down the rabbit hole of anxiety, depression, and wallowing self-doubt. All of these negatives have blossomed into positive creative energy on his third LP.

"Anxiety can actually be a good thing. If you use it right, that nervous energy can be channeled into motivation or creativity," explains Newski. "Even the most seemingly confident people have self doubt."

Recent supports and tours: Pixies, Violent Femmes, Manchester Orchestra, New Pornographers, Rural Alberta Adv, Chuck Ragan, Rocky Votolato, Ezra Furman, Steven Page (ex Barenaked Ladies)

Has bean featured in:

- Rolling Stone top 10 songs of the week

- Paste, Consequence of Sound

- Song of the Day on "The Current" MPLS

- Rotation on SiriusXM

- Airplay on WXRT Chicago and WXPN Philly

- Five international tours

First band kicked out of Wal Mart for playing illegal show:

https://www.facebook.com/ BrettNewski/videos/ 10102594768111296/

"Ride" official video: