media release: This festival was prompted by the Brew for Ukraine effort, born at the Pravda Brewery of Lviv, Ukraine. Pravda invited brewers around the world to take its recipes and replicate them in a global show of support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The brewery offered five actual recipes of its beers along with label art and images for brewers to work with.

Madison area breweries decided to team up and brew at least five beers based on Pravda’s recipes in what’s being called the "Victory Series". Local breweries will make different beers in the series over the next month and release them together at the beer festival on April 24, with proceeds going to Ukraine relief efforts. These brews will also be available at participating breweries and in bars.

The beers include: PUTIN HUYLO (dry hopped strong ale), SYLA (Belgian tripel), RED EYES (American red ale), FRAU RIBBENTROP (Belgian witbier), and FROM SAN TO DON (Ukrainian imperial stout).

Join these Madison Common Thread Breweries in their effort to support the people of Ukraine!

Music by: Angela Meyer

Food by Stalzy's and Sugar River Country Bakery

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES: WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY, LAKE LOUIE BREWING, GREAT DANE PUB & BREWING, WORKING DRAFT BEER COMPANY, GIANT JONES BREWING, VINTAGE BREWING COMPANY, DELTA BEER LAB, KARBEN4 BREWING, GRUMPY TROLL BREW PUB, STARKWEATHER BREWING COMPANY, AND FUNK FACTORY GEUZERIA.