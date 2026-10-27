Brewers Watch Party

media release: The Brewers are back for Game 4 of the World Series, and we're keeping the excitement going at Union South! Grab your friends, wear your Brewers gear, and join fellow fans to catch all the action on the big screens inside the Sett Pub.

Come early and stay for the fun:

Free popcorn for every fan (while supplies last)

Baseball bingo with prizes throughout the game

The Mini Sausage Race! Pick your favorite sausage and predict the winner for a chance at a prize

Signed Baseball Bat Raffle: Enter at every World Series watch party at Union South. The more games you join us for, the more chances you have to win! The winner will be drawn after the World Series wraps up.

Whether you've been cheering since Game 1 or are joining us for the first time, come enjoy the game, hang out with friends, and be part of the World Series excitement!

Free and open to everyone!