Brewery Pride Ride

media release: Delta Beer Lab, Giant Jones, and Working Draft Beer Co are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month with a Pride Ride. From 1-5 pm on Sunday, June 28, riders will travel between the three breweries. It doesn’t matter where you start or finish, just as long as you have some fun. It’s free to participate and all riders will receive $1 off full pours at all three breweries from 1pm to 5pm.Let your Pride shine through and see you on the 28!