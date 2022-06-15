Brewhouse Grand Opening

press release: Old World Wisconsin, one of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s historic sites and museums, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in celebration of its new Brewhouse and Brewing Experience presented by the Cleary-Kumm family.

The Brewhouse and Brewing Experience will open to visitors for the first time when Old World Wisconsin’s summer hours kick off on Wednesday, June 15, and the attraction is included as part of the site’s general admission experience. The opening of the Brewhouse marks the completion of the first step in a multiphase project that will transform Old World Wisconsin’s main entry area and allow visitors to explore Wisconsin’s brewing heritage through immersive experiences and demonstrations.

“Wisconsin has a rich beer and brewing heritage, and we are excited to tell the stories of the state’s beermaking traditions in a way that will engage and inspire our visitors,” said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin site director. “The new Brewhouse, along with the future additions of a restored historic tavern and outdoor beer garden, creates an inviting space for guests to learn about Wisconsin’s brewing history and celebrate our state’s time-honored traditions.”

The grand opening festivities will begin at 11:00 a.m. The celebration will feature a ceremonial tapping of a keg of beer along with live music and refreshments available for purchase. Doug Hoverson, author of “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous,” will be on site to sign books and give special presentations at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Caldwell Hall.

Inside the new Brewhouse, visitors of all ages will have a chance to experience the different steps of a historically inspired brewing process and engage with brewers as they produce beer using authentic recipes. Visitors ages 21+ can also sample beer produced right inside the Brewhouse. Once complete, Old World Wisconsin’s Brewing Experience will join just a handful of historic beermaking programs in the country.

Click here to purchase general admission tickets, and learn more about Old World Wisconsin’s New Arrivals project by visiting oldworldwisconsin. wisconsinhistory.org/ newarrivalscampaign.