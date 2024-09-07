Brewing Brighter Futures

Mr. Brews Taphouse - Monona 103 W. Broadway Suite B, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Join Camp Createability Saturday, September 7, at Mr Brews Taphouse in Monona. Enjoy live music, a Corn Hole Tournament and a silent auction while supporting a great cause!

20% of Mr Brews' proceeds from the entire day will benefit future Camp Createability programs and support student projects so get there right at 11am. James Crockett will be kicking off the live music at 1pm.

Register for the tournament ahead of time OR register at the door. Registration and practice will begin at 12pm and the tournament will begin at 1pm. Only $20/team.

Tournament Registration --> https://bit.ly/3yinquG

https://www.facebook.com/events/1655725868606039

Mr. Brews Taphouse - Monona 103 W. Broadway Suite B, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
