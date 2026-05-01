Brews Cruise

media release: Join Delta Beer Lab and Starkweather Brewing for the ultimate biking and beer adventure on Sunday, June 7, from 1-5 PM!

1 Lake Loop + 2 Breweries + 3 Stops = Pure Fun! The perfect ending to Madison Bike Week.

How it Works:

Choose your starting brewery: Are you Team Delta or Team Starkweather? This will be your Brewery A.

Enjoy a beverage before setting off on a scenic ride around Lake Monona.

Pit stop at Brewery B for another refreshing brew.

Complete the loop and return triumphantly to your home base!

13-ish mile round trip | Party pace encouraged!

BONUS: All riders get a FREE sticker from both breweries—perfect for decorating your helmet. Safety (and style) first! PLUS, if you have a Bike Benefits sticker on your helmet you receive an added discount!

Starting Locations:

Delta Beer Lab | 167 E Badger Rd, Fitchburg

Starkweather Brewing | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison

Mark your calendars, grab your bike, and let’s cruise for brews!