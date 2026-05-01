Brews Cruise
to
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Delta Beer Lab and Starkweather Brewing for the ultimate biking and beer adventure on Sunday, June 7, from 1-5 PM!
1 Lake Loop + 2 Breweries + 3 Stops = Pure Fun! The perfect ending to Madison Bike Week.
How it Works:
Choose your starting brewery: Are you Team Delta or Team Starkweather? This will be your Brewery A.
Enjoy a beverage before setting off on a scenic ride around Lake Monona.
Pit stop at Brewery B for another refreshing brew.
Complete the loop and return triumphantly to your home base!
13-ish mile round trip | Party pace encouraged!
BONUS: All riders get a FREE sticker from both breweries—perfect for decorating your helmet. Safety (and style) first! PLUS, if you have a Bike Benefits sticker on your helmet you receive an added discount!
Starting Locations:
Delta Beer Lab | 167 E Badger Rd, Fitchburg
Starkweather Brewing | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison
Mark your calendars, grab your bike, and let’s cruise for brews!