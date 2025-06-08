Brews Cruise

media release: A Fun FREE Activity!

Sunday, June 8, from 1-5 PM - Join Starkweather Brewing and Delta Beer Lab for the ultimate adventure. The perfect ending to Madison’s Bike Week.

1 Lake Loop + 2 Breweries + 3 Stops = Pure Fun!

How it Works:

Choose your starting brewery: Are you Team Starkweather or Team Delta? This will be your Brewery A.

Enjoy a beverage before setting off on a scenic ride around Lake Monona.

Pit stop at Brewery B for another refreshing brew.

Complete the loop and return triumphantly to your home base!

13-ish mile round trip | Party pace encouraged!

BONUS: All riders get a FREE sticker from both breweries—perfect for decorating your helmet. Safety (and style) first!

Starting Locations:

Starkweather Brewing | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison

Delta Beer Lab | 167 E Badger Rd, Fitchburg

Mark your calendars, grab your bike, and let’s cruise for brews!