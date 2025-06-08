Brews Cruise
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
A Fun FREE Activity!
Sunday, June 8, from 1-5 PM - Join Starkweather Brewing and Delta Beer Lab for the ultimate adventure. The perfect ending to Madison’s Bike Week.
1 Lake Loop + 2 Breweries + 3 Stops = Pure Fun!
How it Works:
Choose your starting brewery: Are you Team Starkweather or Team Delta? This will be your Brewery A.
Enjoy a beverage before setting off on a scenic ride around Lake Monona.
Pit stop at Brewery B for another refreshing brew.
Complete the loop and return triumphantly to your home base!
13-ish mile round trip | Party pace encouraged!
BONUS: All riders get a FREE sticker from both breweries—perfect for decorating your helmet. Safety (and style) first!
Starting Locations:
Starkweather Brewing | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison
Delta Beer Lab | 167 E Badger Rd, Fitchburg
Mark your calendars, grab your bike, and let’s cruise for brews!