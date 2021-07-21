Brews for Books

press release: Join Madison Reading Project for our summer Brews for Books fundraising series to support our Summer Reading Program. Each participating location is generously donating a portion of the night’s proceeds to us. Mark your calendars, join us for a pint, and help us get books into the hands of children all summer long!  

Can’t make it? Please consider making a financial contribution or donating books from our Books4School Wish List

