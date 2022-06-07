Brews for Books

press release: Join Madison Reading Project during the summer months for series of events featuring different breweries and restaurants that generously donate a portion of their sales to help us get books into the hands of kids who need them most.

Our Big Red Reading Bus will be at each location to collect your new and like-new book donations. Prior to donating your books please see our Book Donation Guidelines (https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/bookdonationguidelines)

****

Can't make it? Please consider:

Making a financial contribution (https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/donate)

Donating books from our Books4School Wish List (https://www.books4school.com/madison-reading-project-wishlist.html)