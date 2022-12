media release: Come on out and stretch those trivia muscles with the K4 team! Beertender and Trivia Master Zak will be running the show! Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams, along with bonus beer rounds! No cover charge.

6:30 pm Thursdays , Karben4 Taproom, 3698 Kinsman Blvd Madison Wi 53704.