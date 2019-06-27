Brezzy Esco, Jay Leebra, Prophecy, Young Felix, JFK, JB Coolin, Tay Sharkie, Cincitty
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: This is a show you won’t want to miss! Bread Getta Entertainment will be continuing the Come Up at the Art In on June 27 from 9-12. We have an amazing line up of local and out of town artists please show your support to your local hip hop artists by showing up and showing out! There will be an amazing mix of music 🎶!
