media release: Join Brian Bartels - author, bartender, and co-owner of Settle Down Tavern & Oz by Oz - for a Q&A about his book The United States of Cocktails.

You'll be able to purchase his book and get it signed, and FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY we will feature some cocktails from the book on our menu. It's the crossover bar industry event that downtown Madison didn't know it needed (but it totally does).

Brian will be mingling and signing books from 6:30-8:30, and will give a brief Q&A @ 7 PM.

For more info about Brian and his local businesses, check out these links:

www.brianbartels.com

www.ozbyozmadison.com

www.settledownmadison.com