press release: We are happy to have Brian Bertrand , a Wisconsin native, who is visiting from the Phoenix music scene, play a fun upbeat combination of originals, classic rock, folk and a little bit of country, all from memory. He excels at live looping and real-time harmonies. In addition to his guitar he will treat you to his mastery of the harp guitar and the Amicus, a mandolin-like instrument.