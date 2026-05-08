media release: A 2025 City of Chicago Individual Artist Program awardee, Brian Citro has been playing and writing music for 35 years. His new album, Keep Moving (Home), on Calligram Records features his “lyrical yet modern guitar playing” (Fareed Haque) on 14 original compositions performed by his quartet with Nick Mazzarella, Quin Kirchner, and Matt Ulery. Recorded to tape by engineer Dave Vettraino at Chicago’s Palisade Studio, the album presents an “emotionally resonant …convergence of composition, performance, sound, and visual presentation” (Paris Move). The music flows from Brian’s experiences as a musician and human rights lawyer living in India and traveling in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. His previous album, Acoustic Pastime, on ears&eyes Records features Brian performing solo guitar arrangements of his compositions and Thelonious Monk tunes.

Jazz pianist and organist Tom Vaitsas is a first-call veteran of the Chicago music scene. A former sideman for legendary saxophonist Von Freeman, he has toured worldwide with blues legends Lurie and Carrie Bell, and performed with jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, guitarist Fareed Haque, and many others. Drummer Peter Mack rounds out the trio, with deep experience performing and leading his own Chicago Jamaican Jazz Ensemble.

The organ trio performs Brian’s compositions and music by Pat Metheny, Frank Ocean, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and others.

Performance Video The Brian Citro Organ Trio performs Pat Metheny’s composition Mississippi Uncompromised from his seminal album Bright Size Life: https://www.briancitro.com/videos/v/brian-citro-organ-trio-missouri-uncompromised-fitzgeralds-sidebar-berwyn-il.