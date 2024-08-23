Brian Drow, Twila Jean

to

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Songwriter Brian Drow's resume includes performing his songs in Europe, recording in Stuttgart, walking across America on a peace walk, and writing a book about all of these experiences. Brian is a staple at Milwaukee's iconic Coffeehouse (est. 1967) and will join us at The Nutty Bar/ Bandung Indonesian Restaurant, 600 Williamson Street, for the Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase on August 23, 7 to 9 pm. Twila Jean hosts. 

Brian Drow at https://briandrowmusic.wixsite.com/briandrow

Twila Jean at www.twilajeansongstress.com

Info

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-255-6910
to
Google Calendar - Brian Drow, Twila Jean - 2024-08-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brian Drow, Twila Jean - 2024-08-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brian Drow, Twila Jean - 2024-08-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brian Drow, Twila Jean - 2024-08-23 19:00:00 ical