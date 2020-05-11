ONLINE: Brian Leeper & Meistersingers Virtual Choir

press release: The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will be starting #MusicMondays on April 6, 2020 at noon with a video performance by the Chamber Singers conducted by Robert Geherenbeck on the department Facebook page facebook.com/uwwmusic.

The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers videotaped their last rehearsal on March 12, 2020 for their cancelled March 15, 2020 concert. Geherenbeck states, “The performances are not quite perfect, but we’re grateful for the opportunity to share the fruits of our labors!”