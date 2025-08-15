Brian "Looper" Lucas, Bob Mason, Billy Kangaroo, Mike Schmidt, Barry Reese, John Widdicombe

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Brian “Looper” Lucas - guitar, harmonica & vocals

Bob Mason - mandolin & vocals

Billy Kangaroo- washboard & vocals

Mike Schmidt - banjo & vocals

Barry Reese - guitar and vocals

John Widdicombe - upright bass & vocals

920-563-9391
