Brian Regan

media release: Acclaimed by critics, adored by fans and admired by fellow comedians as one of the best in the business, Brian Regan announces his spring 2025 theater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop at Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, January 24, and Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI, on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Since 2005, Brian’s non-stop theater tour has visited the most beautiful venues. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 18 at 10 AM. For full tour dates and links to purchase tickets visit Brian’s website.

Brian co-stars in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which moved to Netflix on January 1, 2024 ranking in the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix for over a month. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Brian stars in two Netflix stand-up specials, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, and Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, and he stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. Brian has performed at The Leicester Square Theatre in London and he is a regular at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He performed at Carnegie Hall following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Brian’s comedy releases include: Brian Regan: On The Rocks Netflix special; Stand Up And Away! With Brian ReganNetflix series; Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers on Netflix and on vinyl; Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall aired on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself is available on CD and download only through his website; his two separate one-hour Comedy Central specials, The Epitome of Hyperbole and Brian Regan Standing Up are available on DVD or as a video or audio download; I Walked on the Moon is available on DVD or as an audio or video download only through his website and Brian Regan Live is available on CD.