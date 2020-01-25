× Expand Friedman Bergman Brian Regan

There are comedians, comedian's comedians, and then there is Brian Regan, THE comedian's comedian. Regan is a stand-up, through and through. He's never angled for a TV show or a movie career; he just writes and expertly delivers some of the best and gut-busting-ist comedy ever comedy'd. Local comedians swear by him as someone to look up to, and we swear by him as someone to laugh at (in the proper way). After 30 years, he'd better be good!