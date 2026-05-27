× Expand Mandy Laack-Woolever A close-up of Brian Reisinger. Brian Reisinger

media release: Join us for a talk from Brian Reisinger, Wisconsin native and celebrated author, as he shares stories and insights from his powerful debut book, Land Rich, Cash Poor: My Family’s Hope and the Untold History of the Disappearing American Farmer.

Taking on this working-class story of heart and hardship, writer and rural policy expert Brian Reisinger weaves forgotten eras of American history with his own family’s four-generation fight for survival on their small Midwestern farm. Readers learn the truth about America’s most detrimental and unexplained socioeconomic crisis: How the family farms that feed us went from cutting a middle-class path through the Great Depression to barely making ends meet in modern America. Reisinger, a former Waunakee journalist who grew up on his family farm in Sauk County, brings deep personal and professional insight to rural life and its challenges. Brian will read from “Land Rich, Cash Poor,” answer audience questions, and talk about the real-world experiences that shaped his writing.

About the Author: Brian Reisinger is an award-winning author and rural policy expert who grew up on a family farm in Sauk County, Wisconsin. He has given a TEDx talk on threats to our food supply and discussed rural issues on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, CNN, farm radio, and more. His writing has appeared in USA Today, Yahoo News, Newsweek, and many other publications. Reisinger’s debut book Land Rich, Cash Poor received Book of the Year from the nonpartisan Farm Foundation, was named a C-SPAN Author Series pick, and won a Best Book Award for U.S. History and a Readers’ Favorite Book Award. Reisinger worked with his dad from the time he could walk, before entering the worlds of business journalism and public policy, then going on to work as a columnist and consultant. He serves as senior writer for Midwestern-based Platform Communications and lives with his wife and daughter, splitting time between Sacramento, Calif. — America’s “farm-to-fork capital,” near his wife’s family — and the family farm in Wisconsin.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Waunakee Library.