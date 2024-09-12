7::30 pm on 9/12 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/13-14. $35-$25.

media release: Brian Simpson is a stand-up comedian based in Austin, TX. His background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran has led to a rare combination of life experiences that he manages to channel into a refreshingly unique point of view. Brian is a paid regular at the World-Famous Comedy Store as well as The Comedy Mothership, and was named a New Face 2021 at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and most recently Variety’s Top Comics to Watch 2023. Brian made his TV debut on Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, and you can catch him currently streaming on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Standups, That’s My Time with David Letterman, and in his debut one-hour Netflix special Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership.