Brian Vander Ark, Christopher Gold

media release: The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund’s “Crescendo On Wisconsin” campaign is proud to announce the second Singer/Songwriter Showcase fundraising event at Funk’s Pub in Fitchburg, WI on August 19, 2021 featuring Brian Vander Ark with special guest Christopher Gold. This seated event is an intimate, limited-capacity listening room experience. Tickets are on sale now.

Vander Ark is best known for his #1 hit song “The Freshmen” from his band The Verve Pipe. https://youtu.be/1umEXpGHc0E

This event is a fund and awareness-raising event for the Crescendo On Wisconsin (COW) campaign. COW provides a hand up by assisting entertainment industry workers (artists, musicians, stage and sound crew, venue workers, etc.) with obtaining much-needed financial assistance for keeping a roof over their heads or their heat and power on through the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

Brian Vander Ark is the lead singer and principal songwriter for the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe, recognized worldwide for their radio hits Photograph, Hero, Happiness Is, Never Let You Down, and the #1 smash single The Freshmen.

In addition to their success on radio, TV and film, sold-out concert dates throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, features in Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine and many more, and videos on MTV and VH1, Brian and the band have made numerous television appearances, including The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and Late Night With David Letterman.

During breaks from his work with The Verve Pipe, Brian set out on his own to launch a multifaceted solo career that has included releasing four acclaimed independent studio albums - Resurrection, Angel Put Your Face On, Brian Vander Ark, Magazine as well as his most recent, a collection of cover songs called Planet Sunday Sessions, Volume1. He recently collaborated with actor/musician Jeff Daniels on an album of original songs, while also putting the final touches on the new rock album from The Verve Pipe, Parachute.

Brians reputation as a skilled songwriter and producer continues to grow. Challenged by the demand for a more personal fan experience, Brian created the Lawn Chairs and Living Rooms house concert series, performing over 600 intimate shows in the homes of fans across America. Hes also a sought-after featured speaker, telling his compelling story of success and reinvention to both motivate and inspire the management and staff of corporations, financial institutions, schools, non-profits, and more. Whether solo or with The Verve Pipe, Brian performs in concert throughout North America, including notable appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Festival, Lincoln Center, Hangout Music Festival, Summer Stagein Central Park, and many more.

https://www.brianvanderark. com/

CHRISTOPHER GOLD

Christopher Gold is a Kentucky-born songwriter living in Wisconsin. Together with his band The New Old Things he has written and recorded folk songs, country songs, rock & roll songs, and everything in between citing a love for songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and anybody else whose work begins with paper and pen. He travels primarily as a solo act, carrying on the folk tradition of performances that blend music, storytelling, and humor.

https://www.christophergold. com/