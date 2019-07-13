Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 8pm / $8 / All Ages / Volunteer Run Space
An evening flying over the telepathic desert featuring rare collaborations, local ballads, and the dynamic vocal textures of Briana Marela from Oakland.
Local support from:
Glassmen heavily forested tunes for you to walk through
Collaboration between local heads Brian Grimm and Liz Sexe
