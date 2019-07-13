Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe

Google Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 8pm / $8 / All Ages / Volunteer Run Space

An evening flying over the telepathic desert featuring rare collaborations, local ballads, and the dynamic vocal textures of Briana Marela from Oakland.

Local support from:

Glassmen heavily forested tunes for you to walk through

Collaboration between local heads Brian Grimm and Liz Sexe

Info

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-467-2618
Google Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Briana Marela, Glassmen, Brian Grimm & Liz Sexe - 2019-07-13 20:00:00