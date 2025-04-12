media release: The Brianna Rae Band covers classic rock, alternative, pop-rock, blues, originals, and some undefined styles of music from the 60s to the present and puts on a show filled with surprises!

Their original songs depict a driftless storytelling rinsed with rock and blues whispers from muddy banks of the meandering Mississippi River Valley. Low and raspy, Brianna’s true-to-definition alto voice draws comparisons to Melissa Etheridge and Stevie Nicks while stimulating thought-provoking songs designed to tell stories about what shapes her reality. With a zest for music that can only be described as “passionate,” The Brianna Rae Band is hungry to push its musical journey to its limit. Whether playing local haunts or festivals, they just want to spread positive experiences through music. From their perspective, they understand that every person has challenges in their daily lives, and if the band can lift spirits and foster a positive atmosphere, even if only for a few hours, they have done their job.

You can expect to hear songs from artists like REM, Matchbox 20, Alanis Morissette, Train, AC/DC, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton and a few of our own tunes!

Brianna Rae Band