Brianna Ware, DaSean Stokes, Christian Bonner, Ellen Cook, Jalen Morgan, Michnari Robinson

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Grand Prize Winner in Overture Center's 2017 "Rising Stars" Competition...

Pianist and Composer Lawren Brianna Ware and friends in a program of original, contemporary, and classical works for solo piano and piano chamber music: "These Are a Few of My Favorite Things." Saturday, November 16, 2019  -  12-1pm

Works by:

Brianna Ware - Aram Khachaturian - Fazil Say - Frederic Chopin - Ludwig van Beethoven - Robert W. Smith - Martin Ellerby - Eric Ewazen

Guest artists:

DaSean Stokes, Tenor; Christian Bonner, Clarinet; Ellen Cook, Cello; Jalen Morgan, Tuba; Michnari Robinson, Euphonium

Program selections curated by Ms. Ware, who is currently pursuing a fully-funded Doctor of Musical Arts degree at UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music.

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
