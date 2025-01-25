media release: The top family event for brick fans will soon “assemble” in Madison! Brick Fest Live is a can’t-miss experience for young LEGO and brick-building fans at the Exhibition Center at Alliant Energy Center from Jan. 25-26

Brick Fest Live is all-in on imagination with stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play! Families can get hands-on with different brick challenges throughout the event as well as explore community collab builds and master creations from all over the world. Families can get 30% off tickets online in advance with the promo code BFL30 at brickfestlive.com.

Little brick builders won’t want to miss these highlights:

Join a Guinness World Record Challenge: Help create a massive floor mosaic

Giant Brick Pit: Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks

Life-Size Models: See awe-inspiring builds from around the world

Brick Derby Races: Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks

Glow Zone: Create in an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building area

Hands-On Build Zones: Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls

Meet the Masters: Get up close with LEGO Masters from the hit TV show

Get up close with LEGO Masters from the hit TV show Photo opps, rare official LEGO merchandise, and more!

Founded a decade ago by LEGO-loving dad Chad Collins, who was inspired by his own children’s love of building, Brick Fest Live was created to build family connections through collaborative play. “At Brick Fest Live, families build together to accomplish their goals and find creative solutions—all while inspiring the next generation of artists, engineers and leaders,” said Brick Fest Live COO Joe Boerner.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025: 9am-5pm

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Alliant Energy Center (Exhibition Center): 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713