Bridal & Wedding Expo
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: At the #1 bridal & wedding services expo, you’ll find everything you need to have the perfect wedding day!
Whether you envision a formal black-tie affair or a casual barefoot ceremony on the beach, our carefully selected experts are ready to offer advice in creating timeless memories for your perfect wedding.
$10 at the door or register online for Free admission.
