Bridal & Wedding Expo
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: This show is a unique, interactive event, with food to taste, dresses to see, flowers to enjoy, music to dance to and fun to be had. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a day filled with laughter, ideas and inspiration at the Bridal & Wedding Expo!
$10 at the door or register online for Free admission.
Hours: 12:00pm-5:00pm
Info
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Special Interests