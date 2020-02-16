UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: The Scandinavian-American ensemble, Bridge of Song, brings together pianist Collin Hansen and soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein, from Helsinki, Finland and Syracuse, New York, performing and recording music of contemporary American and Scandinavian composers. Collin and Kathleen will perform the music of American composers Tom Cipullo (Long Island City) and Alan Louis Smith (Los Angeles), as well as songs by Finnish composers Jean Sibelius, and Eino Rautavaara, in Swedish and Finnish. The songs will be performed in three languages, thus creating a bridge of song between our countries and cultures.

About the Performers

Kathleen Roland-Silverstein, soprano, is a highly regarded concert soloist and specialist in the music of the 20th and 21st century. She has been a featured singer with many music festivals, including the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, the Britten-Pears Institute and the Tanglewood Music Festival. The soprano has appeared frequently with the Grammy award-winning Southwest Chamber Music Society of Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and with the New York New Music Ensemble, in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and San Diego. International performances include concerts in Sweden, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia, and Germany. Recordings include a CD created with American composer Libby Larsen of her song cycle, Songs from Letters: from Calamity Jane to her daughter Janey, and Aura, for orchestra and soloists, and Spirals XII, both by Cambodian composer Chinary Ung. Dr. Roland is a Fulbright senior scholar, and an American Scandinavian Foundation grantee. She is a frequent lecturer and master class clinician on the topic of Scandinavian song, and has taught at the Tanglewood Festival, the Songfest festival in Los Angeles, the University of Southern California, the Eastman School of Music, and the Manhattan School of Music.

Collin Hansen, pianist, is a much sought after collaborative pianist, appearing regularly in concert with leading Finnish singers, including soprano Karita Mattila, basses Matti Salminen and Jaakko Ryhänen, baritone Jorma Hynninen and sopranos Ritva Auvinen, and Margareta Haverinen. He has performed on major Scandinavian stages and in festivals such as The Savonlinna Opera Festival, the Copenhagen Biennale, the Helsinki Festival, Jyväskylän Kesä and the Turku Festival, as well as Scandinavia Today (Carnegie Hall) in the US and major concert stages in Canada, Mexico, Russia, Estonia,China, Latvia,

