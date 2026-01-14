media release: Free | No ticket required

The Bridge Project: Ben Ferris, Thomas Weiland, Dan Van ZeeLand, Noah Brooks, Heejo Yang, Chantel Davis, Jun Lee, Ben Campbell

The Bridge Project started in 2021 and brought together a School of Music jazz quartet and string quartet. The ensemble works with high school and junior high school students to share performances and show the “bridging” of improvised music with written music to demonstrate that there’s room for expansion in the curriculum.