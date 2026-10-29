Bridge Work 2026 reception

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents three concurrent solo exhibitions from its prestigious Bridge Work: Madison cohort, from Thursday, November 19, 2026, through Saturday, January 9, 2027. There will be an opening reception on Friday, December 4, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm..

Gallery Hours: 10:00AM-5:00PM Tuesday - Friday and 12:00-5:00PM Saturdays.

Family // History by Charlotte Easterling explores how family lore and history combine to produce transcendent effects that pass through the generations. Easterling herself is of Lakota and Ojibwe ancestry, along with European forebears. Her art reflects these influences by telling stories about both her Indigenous and European heritage. Her work also examines our country's complicated past and the ways it's intimately tied to her personal story. Before this exhibition, Charlotte focused on digital art, using her graphic design background as a foundation. With Family // History, she expands into textiles, collage, and installation, alongside large-scale digital work.

Family // History is supported by grants from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission.

The Sound That Only I Can Hear is Madison artist Maile Lloyd's first solo exhibition. The show explores our relationship with self and our environment—especially the natural world—through a series of dreamy paintings. Maile’s paintings are full of color with a touch of magic. She imagines rituals we do internally, counting the steps between sidewalk slabs or framing a key above an entryway.

“When we are alone, we are both in the moment and deeply in our bodies. We are so close to the curtain that separates what we think of as reality from our imagination. This exhibition will pull the curtain aside for a moment.”

Processing Powers, a show by Adam Raiford Wilson, consists of found-object assemblage, 3D-printed ceramics, and traditional media. To create this body of work, Wilson has partnered with several skilled craftspeople, including local ceramicists, an Irish milliner (hat-maker), and a bespoke furniture-maker, among others. The opening December reception and artist talk will include an interactive ceramic installation.

Adam Raiford Wilson, a multimedia artist from Benton, Arkansas, is based in Madison. His work focuses on found-object assemblage sculpture and explores the relationship between consumer behavior, technology, religion, and nationalism. Wilson graduated in 2020 from Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Emergency Management and minors in journalism and Japanese language. This background informs his insights into governmental and consumer trends. He has completed artist residencies in Madison, Japan (2026), and France (2024), with exhibitions throughout the Midwest, including The Bounty in Madison and galleries in Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. His ongoing series, "Knob Boxes," featured in the June 2026 edition of World of Interiors Magazine.

Maile Lloyd is a painter and photographer from Madison. She creates whimsical works that mainly focus on the human form and identity. Maile Lloyd studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received a bachelor's degree in fine art in 2025. Maile has exhibited artworks throughout Madison and as far away as Havana, Cuba. She is a cofounder of the Figurative collective, a community-led group of artists passionate about drawing form and creating shared spaces.

Charlotte Easterling is an artist, illustrator, and graphic designer. She’s an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Charlotte grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, next to the Black Hills (Paha Sapa). The Hills were a constant presence throughout Charlotte’s childhood, and memories of stargazing, exploring, and encountering wildlife inform her work. Charlotte studied at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and at the University of Texas – Austin. Her work is in permanent collections at Nicolet College and the city of Madison.

Bridge Work is Madison’s premiere emerging artist program, hosted by Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) since 2017. Bridge Work: Madison is a part of the greater Bridge Work initiative, founded by Jason S. Yi and Leah Kolb, with independent programs in Milwaukee, WI and Lexington, KY. This program selects a group of promising emerging artists from a pool of applicants to benefit from two years of professional development opportunities, culminating in solo exhibitions. Bridge Work aims to forge a more interconnected regional arts ecosystem by uplifting diverse artists who are dedicated to their practices, generating the public exposure necessary for them to successfully network and establish a larger professional presence.