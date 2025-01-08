media release: Pre-registration is required and opens the Monday before each scheduled session . Call 608-327-7110 or email griefsupport@agrace.org for information or to register.

The format for Bridges is open, which means the topics discussed each session vary based on who is in attendance. There is no set curriculum for Bridges.

Morning and evening sessions are held in person at the Agrace Grief Support Center, 2906 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg.

9:30 a.m.–11 a.m – the second Wednesday of each month

5:30–7 p.m. – the first and third Wednesday of each month

Cost: $20* per session, payable online in advance or at the time of group

*if needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if the person who died was served by Agrace Hospice Care within the past 12 months.