press release: Conversations at Bridges reflect the concerns of the people who attend that day. We suggest waiting at least two months after the death before joining Agrace’s other support groups, but Bridges may be helpful sooner.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: February 9 & 23; March 9 & 23; April 6 & 20. MASK REQUIRED. Attend bi-weekly, in person at the Agrace Grief Support Center, 2906 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg.

COST: $15* per session, payable in advance online or at the time of service

*If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.