Bridges Grief Support Group

press release: Bridges helps adults find hope and get support as they search for a new “normal” following the death of a loved one. Bridges meets biweekly—every other Wednesday—for 90 minutes, all year long. No pre-registration is needed.

Meets October 4, October 18 and alternating Wednesdays thereafter, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost is $10 per session. If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee for people whose family member received hospice care in the past 12 months.For more information about fees or future meeting dates, call Jody (608) 327-7118 or send an online inquiry from agrace.org/griefgroups