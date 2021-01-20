ONLINE: Bridges

media release: Pre-registration is required for Bridges. Please call (608) 327-7118 to register.

Conversations at Bridges reflect the concerns of the people who attend that day. We suggest waiting at least two months after the death before joining Agrace’s other support groups, but Bridges may be helpful sooner.

VIRTUAL BRIDGES GROUP

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., January 6 and 20; February 3 and 17; March 3, 17 and 31; April 14 and 28; May 12 and 26; June 9 and 23

COST: $15 per session, payable in advance online or at the time of service

If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.