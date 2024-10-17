Bridges & Roads

media release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) is again teaming up with the American Society of Civil Engineers-Wisconsin Section (ASCE-WI), this time to discuss the 2024 Wisconsin Infrastructure Report Card. This webinar series will bring you 9 webinars on Wisconsin’s 17 infrastructure categories from the report authors and other knowledgeable professionals working in these areas. The public is welcome. The first webinar on the Infrastructure Report Card’s findings will cover Roads and Bridges in Wisconsin.

This webinar on Roads and Bridges will be held October 17 from noon – 1:30 by Zoom. The series of webinars about the 2024 Wisconsin Report Card will extend through March 6, 2025.

Register for individual webinars or for the entire series at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/event/2024-report-card-wisconsins-infrastructure-asce-wi

Speakers for this first webinar include the Wisconsin Bridges Infrastructure Report Card chapter author, Tony Castle, P.E., who is the Wisconsin Structures Lead at EMCS Inc in Milwaukee. He will be joined by the Roads chapter author Madison Anderson, P.E., who is a transportation engineer at Stanley Consultants. Other speakers include Dr. Habib Tabatabai, professor, engineering & applied science department at UW-Milwaukee; and Debby Jackson, executive director, Transportation Development Association

of Wisconsin.