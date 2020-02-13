Bridging Faiths for a Stronger Democracy

press release: Madison-area satellite kick-off event for the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Project

﻿Thursday, February 13, 6:00-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

203 Wisconsin Ave Madison, WI 53703

Pizza and drinks will be served!

Explore with persons of different faiths the intersection between faith and social justice, both personally and in our diverse traditions. We will be inspired by performances by Chris Crain (music) and Sarah Streich (drama). We will also learn about the opportunities and challenges for congregations to engage in the public square.

This event is the kick-off to a year-long campaign to build bridges between faith communities and strengthen democracy by working together to increase voter engagement across Wisconsin, especially among those facing obstacles to voting due to ethnicity, race, age, economic status, or other factors.

The event will conclude with a facilitated discussion to help participants begin planning interfaith voter engagement activities in their own communities and congregations.

Thank you to First United Methodist Church for hosting this event! Simultaneous facilitated meetings will be held around the state using remote conferencing technology, locations TBA.

Register and find information about other venues here.